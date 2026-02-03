Public warned off eating home-produced eggs near industrial site

People living within 1km of an industrial site in Thornton, Lancashire have been advised not to eat home-produced eggs or egg-laying poultry after elevated chemical levels were detected during testing.

The precautionary advice applies specifically to domestic poultry kept within 1km of the Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone and does not relate to commercially produced eggs or poultry entering the wider food supply.

The warning follows an ongoing investigation into historic contamination linked to part of the former ICI site, now operated by AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd.

The investigation is examining the presence of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a substance belonging to a wider group of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which were historically used in industrial processes.

PFOA was used at the site between the 1950s and 2012 and was released into the air during that time.

Scientists have sampled eggs from a small number of domestic poultry keepers within 1km of the site to assess whether PFAS were present.

The testing confirmed elevated levels of PFAS in the eggs, primarily PFOA and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), above the tolerable weekly intake threshold set by the European Food Safety Authority.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) carried out a risk assessment, with input from the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

The FSA said that eating one of the affected eggs per week could reach or exceed the European Food Safety Authority’s safe weekly intake limit, particularly when PFAS exposure from other foods is taken into account.

As a result, the agency has advised that people living within 1km of the Hillhouse site should not consume home-produced eggs.

It also said birds kept for egg-laying purposes within that area should not enter the food chain.

The advice has been issued on a precautionary basis and will be reviewed as further evidence becomes available.

A spokesperson for the multi-agency group leading the investigation, coordinated by Wyre Council and carried out by the Environment Agency, said: “The risk assessment has concluded that certain PFAS – notably PFOA – are present in the eggs sampled at a level that could increase the risk of harm to human health.”

They said households within the affected area would be contacted directly and that work with the FSA was ongoing.

“We understand this news is likely to cause concern in the community, but we would reassure people that the advice is issued on a precautionary basis to protect public health,” the spokesperson added.

Community drop-in events are planned in the local area in early March, allowing residents and poultry keepers to speak directly with experts involved in the investigation. Further details are expected to be confirmed shortly.