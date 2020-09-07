Pupils' ideas to help farmers combat climate change

Farmvention is a national competition run by NFU Education, aimed at primary school children in England and Wales

Schoolchildren are being challenged to develop an invention that would help farmers care for the environment and reduce their climate impact.

This year NFU Farmvention, which was first launched two years ago, is focusing on climate change and schoolchildren are being urged to participate.

The annual competition, open this year to primary and secondary pupils, aims to bring the world of food and farming into the classroom.

Entrants are being challenged to develop an invention, innovation or idea that would help British farmers boost the environment.







To help with this, the NFU has created new interactive 3D farm tours. Children will be able to meet Blackbrook Longhorn cattle, get inside a combine harvester and visit a dairy farm which uses state-of-the-art robotics.

The tours will be available alongside four inspiration hubs, based around the themes of technology, soil and plant health, renewable energy and sustainable food, which provide STEM-related activities.

NFU President Minette Batters said this year's Farmvention competition was solely focused on 'one of the most relevant, important and challenging issues of the times'.

“It is crucial we bring farming into the debate to build children’s understanding of sustainable food production, what farmers are already doing to reduce their climate impact and what more can be done.

“Over the previous two competitions we have been astounded by the ingenuity of the inventions. The enthusiasm from both teachers and pupils for a practical project that brings key curriculum topics to life has been clear from the start."

Winners will have the opportunity to present their ideas at the Houses of Parliament later in the year and will receive £1,000 for their school to spend on STEM or outdoor learning equipment.

Entries close on Monday 31 May 2021.