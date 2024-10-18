QMS proposes to cut beef and sheep assurance standards by 15%

Scottish levy organisation Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has proposed to refine and reduce cattle and sheep assurance standards by around 15%.

Farmers were engaged on the cattle and sheep assurance scheme standards, which enable them to carry the Scotch Beef UK GI and Scotch Lamb UK GI brands.

The organisation's first phase involved a dive into the challenges faced by farmers and updates required to support the Scottish red meat sector.

QMS's review highlighted the opportunity to refine the standards and reduce any duplication, by reducing them by around 15 percent.

It is now inviting members of the cattle and sheep assurance scheme to review and provide feedback on the proposed changes before they are finalised.

Chair of the cattle and sheep assurance board, Niall Jeffery, said the review was about enhancing the assurance scheme to make sure Scotch brands continued to be a strong verification of high quality and standards.

“This is about making the standards more refined - adding clarity and reducing duplication whilst maintaining the integrity of our renowned, premium red meat brands," he said.

"Our recent research shows that with 87% of our target ‘conscious lifestyler’ consumers view provenance as a key factor influencing their red meat purchase decisions.

"By updating and refining these standards, QMS helps protect the reputation of the brands and ensures they remain competitive in both domestic and international markets.”

The survey for farmers to provide feedback on the proposal is open until 5pm on 6 November 2024.

The revisions, once agreed, would take effect from 1 June 2025.