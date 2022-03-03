QMS updates Cattle & Sheep Assurance scheme standards

The review of the Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) Cattle & Sheep Scheme Standards has been completed, with them set to become effective from 1 April.

Key changes include a new environmental section, highlighting sustainability within the standards, as well as an Annual Health and Welfare review.

The standards have also been amended to be more user friendly with easy-to-read content clearly explaining each one.

The standards are seen as an important part of the Scottish red meat industry’s Quality Assurance Scheme - the longest established scheme of its kind in the world.

Kathryn Kerr, head of brands integrity at QMS, said: Quality Assurance had 'never been so important'.

The Cattle & Sheep Assurance Scheme is an element of QMS whole chain assurance, which underpins the integrity of the Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected brands

"The scheme provides reassurance to consumers of provenance, highest standards of production, animal welfare and wellbeing, to deliver a quality eating experience," Ms Kerr said.

“The Standard Setting Body considered all feedback received during the review process and we have remained focused on ensuring the standards are practical and relevant for scheme members, to underpin the Scotch brands and reinforce consumer trust.”

Ms Kerr added: “QMS wants to continue to add value for all of our assurance scheme members across the supply chain.

"We will be offering support to prepare for assessments as well as holding a series of health plan workshops over the coming months to assist our members.”

Members will receive a copy of the updated standards by post in the coming days, and they are also available to view on QMS' website.