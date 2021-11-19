QMS updates Processor Assurance Scheme standards

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has revised its Processor Assurance Scheme standards with new changes, coming into effect from 1 January 2022.

The changes for meat processors include new requirements on CCTV installation, updates on the traceability section and staff hygiene, clothing and PPE.

The standards have also been amended to be more user friendly, with revised content explaining each standard and its importance.

The scheme is an essential element of QMS whole chain assurance, underpinning the integrity of the Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork brands.

It aims to provide reassurance to consumers of provenance, high standards of production, animal welfare and wellbeing in Scotland.

Only approved members of the scheme can process cattle, sheep and pigs which are destined for the Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork brands.

Kathryn Kerr, head of brands integrity at QMS, said: “In a recent survey, 92% of shoppers agree that Scotch labels mean the meat is produced according to higher standards of animal welfare.

"With reassurance about the way animals are looked after becoming ever more important to consumers, confidence in these standards is essential to underpin the integrity of our premium Scotch brands.”

Before any changes are incorporated into the standards that underpin Scotland’s Quality Assurance Scheme, they are discussed and agreed by the committees which oversee the annual review process.

Membership of the standards committee includes representatives from relevant areas across the industry.

Ms Kerr said: “The Standard Setting Body considered all feedback received during the review process.

"We have remained focused on ensuring the standards are practical and relevant for scheme members, to underpin the Scotch brands and reinforce consumer trust.”

“To continue to add value for assurance scheme members across the supply chain, QMS is in the process of developing assurance scheme workshops and webinars.”

QMS says members of the Processor Assurance Scheme will receive a copy of the updated standards by post in the coming days.

The standards are also available to view online by visiting the QMS website.