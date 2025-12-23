Quad bike thefts in Northumbria soar 276% amid farm security warning

Quad bike thefts in Northumbria have surged by 276% this year, costing farmers an estimated £89,000 and prompting a security alert from NFU Mutual amid warnings that organised criminals are increasingly targeting rural areas.

Figures released by the rural insurer show the sharp rise compares with the whole of 2024, while the number of quad bike and all-terrain vehicle theft claims in the county has more than doubled over the same period.

NFU Mutual said the scale of the increase underlines the growing threat posed by rural crime. The warning comes as quad bike theft continues to rise nationally, with NFU Mutual estimating losses of £2.7m across the UK in 2024 alone, based on its claims data.

NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist Hannah Binns described the trend as “incredibly alarming”, stressing that quad bikes and ATVs are vital for everyday farm operations, particularly in upland areas where access can be difficult. She said thefts can cause major disruption to farming businesses.

Ms Binns said organised criminal gangs often monitor farms in advance, identifying where vehicles are stored before returning to steal them. She added that rural crime extends well beyond financial loss, saying it “has a real impact on the mental wellbeing of farmers and their families”, leading to stress and sleepless nights amid fears offenders may return.

NFU Mutual is urging farmers to review their security arrangements, including removing keys when vehicles are not in use and keeping quad bikes locked away and out of sight. Physical deterrents such as steering locks and wheel clamps can also be effective, as thieves typically seek a quick escape.

The insurer is also recommending GPS-enabled tracking devices and immobilisers, which can trigger alerts if tampering occurs and help police recover stolen vehicles.

Efforts to tackle agricultural theft are being supported by closer collaboration between insurers and law enforcement. NFU Mutual has campaigned on rural crime for more than 20 years and is a major funder of the National Rural Crime Unit, sharing claims data and intelligence to identify patterns and high-risk areas.

That partnership has delivered results, with the National Construction and Agri Theft Team, which sits under the NRCU, seizing £4.4m worth of stolen agricultural vehicles and machinery in 2024.

DS Christopher Piggott, who heads up the team, warned that criminals are exploiting shorter days and longer nights to target farms. He urged farmers to take extra care securing equipment at the end of the working day, saying “a few extra minutes” could prevent the distress of becoming a victim of crime. He also encouraged reporting any suspicious activity or vehicles to police, noting that online reports can play a crucial role in linking investigations.

NFU Mutual said it offers a range of incentives to help farming and rural customers invest in prevention, including policy discounts for approved trackers, immobilisers, CESAR marking and mechanical security devices.

With thefts rising sharply and criminals becoming more organised, the insurer warned that vigilance and early action remain critical to protecting essential farm equipment and preventing further losses across the countryside.