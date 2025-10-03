Quad bike thefts soar 90% in Scotland, farmers urged to act

Scottish farmers and landowners are on high alert as the cost of quad bike thefts almost doubles in just nine months, new NFU Mutual figures reveal.

Data released in September 2025 shows the cost of quad bike thefts in Scotland has already risen 90% compared with the whole of 2024. Losses now stand at almost £194,000 with three months of the year still to go, against £102,000 for the previous year.

The rural insurer said hotspots include the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway, but thieves are willing to travel long distances to target valuable machinery. Across the UK, quad bike thefts cost farmers an estimated £2.7m in 2024.

Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual’s rural affairsspecialist, described the surge as alarming. “With three months still left this year, it’s deeply concerning to see that the cost of quad bike and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) thefts across Scotland is almost double that of the whole of 2024,” she said.

“These vehicles are vital for navigating farmland and carrying out essential work, particularly in the typical terrain of Scottish farms, making each theft highly disruptive. Being from a family farm, I understand the toll rural crime has on those working and living in the countryside.”

NFU Mutual and the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU) are urging farmers to strengthen their defences. Farmers are advised to always remove keys from quad bikes and store them securely away from the machine.

Vehicles should be locked and kept out of sight when not in use. Visible deterrents such as wheel clamps, ground anchors or steering locks can make it harder for thieves to act quickly.

GPS tracking devices and immobilisers are also recommended, as they can send alerts if tampering is detected and help police recover stolen vehicles.

Applying CESAR forensic marking and keeping accurate records of serial numbers provides an additional layer of protection, making it easier to identify and recover stolen machinery.

NFU Mutual offers policy discounts for customers who adopt approved security measures, including trackers, immobilisers and forensic marking.

Campaigners argue that Scotland should follow England and Wales, where the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act 2023 requires manufacturers to fit immobilisers and forensic marking as standard.

Rachael Hamilton MSP said the rise in thefts underscored the need for urgent action: “It is extremely concerning to see that the costs of rural crime are continuing to soar.

"I know from my own constituency in the Borders that those living and working in the countryside are increasingly fearful of having expensive equipment stolen.”

She added that she is pressing for tougher punishments for offenders: “Our farmers and rural communities deserve greater protection rather than being left abandoned to try and tackle these crimes on their own.”

NFU Mutual is a major funder of both the NRCU and the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC), which work with police and rural organisations to disrupt theft networks.

In 2024, the National Construction and Agri Theft Team, part of the NRCU, recovered £4.4m worth of stolen vehicles and machinery.