Quad bikes stolen from farm - CCTV footage could be key

Police would like to speak to three people pictured on CCTV around the time of the theft

This is the moment two quad bikes were brazenly pushed away, across moorland, from a rural property near Whitby, North Yorkshire.

Police are investigating the burglary, at a remote location near Aislaby, which occurred on the evening of Tuesday 10 December.

Three people attended the property, and took two quad bikes from an outbuilding.

One of the stolen quads is a red Honda agricultural-style vehicle, registration YJ60 PNZ.







The other is smaller, also a red Honda, but not road registered, and described as junior size.

They were wearing wellington-style boots, camouflage clothing and balaclavas.

North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce is urging all quad bike owners, particularly those in isolated areas, to take extra security precautions:

• Park as close to your premises as possible, ideally in a locked outbuilding with CCTV and security lighting, preferably out of sight from nearby roads.

• Remove keys when not in use, and do not leave them near the quad.

• Fit a GPS tracking device.

• Secure with wheel clamps and/or locking posts, and consider an alarm.

The police are urging all quad bike owners, particularly those in isolated areas, to take extra security precautions

• Mark or customise your quad so it is easily identifiable.

• Keep a record of all vehicles, including photographs and serial numbers.

If you know where the two stolen machines are, or have any information about those responsible, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12190226621. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.