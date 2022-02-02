Quality Meat Scotland appoints Sarah Millar as new chief

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has appointed Sarah Millar as its new chief executive, replacing Alan Clarke who will step down in April after five years in the role.

Sarah Millar is currently director of market intelligence and external affairs at QMS, a levy organisation which promotes the Scottish red meat sector.

Her appointment as the body's chief executive comes at a crucial time for the livestock sector and meat industry in Scotland, and the UK as a whole.

Ms Millar joined QMS in 2018 and was director of industry development before taking on her current role in 2021.

Widely known in farming circles, she was brought up on the family hill farm in Lanarkshire, and now lives with her husband on their Angus farm.

Ms Millar's career has spanned multiple parts of the Scottish farming supply chain, including working for multi-national businesses, and as a rural business consultant.

Prior to joining QMS, she worked for Soil Association Scotland delivering a knowledge transfer programme.

She has also been involved in an advisory capacity to the Scottish government on the development of post-Brexit rural policy.

Kate Rowell, chair of Quality Meat Scotland, said the appointment followed a robust recruitment process.

"She brings a lifetime of knowledge and experience of the Scottish farming industry."

She also paid tribute to Alan Clarke for his contribution over the past five years, which has been a period of extensive change at QMS:

“Alan will leave the organisation in a strong position to move forward and on behalf of the Board of QMS we wish him well in his journey to semi-retirement.”

The National Sheep Association (NSA) welcomed Ms Millar's appointment. Chief executive, Phil Stocker said: "I welcome the chance to strengthen the connections between NSA and QMS even further.

“QMS has a unique role and a responsibility to Scotland’s levy payers but on behalf of the NSA as a UK wide association, I am also pleased to see the collaborations in place between all our levy bodies.

"I’d like to thank Alan Clark for all he has done in his 5 years as QMS chief executive, work that has put QMS in a good position for Sarah to build on.”