Quality Meat Scotland launches campaign to boost footfall for local butchers

Quality Meat Scotland has launched a new marketing campaign aimed at driving footfall to local butchers and strengthening demand for quality-assured Scotch red meat at a key point in the trading calendar.

The campaign is designed to support members of the Scotch Butchers Club while encouraging consumers to buy Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork from independent butchers, helping reinforce the link between local shops and Scottish livestock producers.

It follows independent consumer research commissioned by Quality Meat Scotland to better understand how shopping habits are changing and what influences where people choose to buy red meat.

The findings highlighted that shoppers value quality, trust, provenance and expert advice when buying fresh meat, but can be held back by confidence, habit and uncertainty about using a butcher, shaping a refreshed marketing approach for 2026 and beyond.

With February recognised as an important trading period for independent butchers, the campaign is being rolled out across radio, digital, social media and print to ensure strong visibility.

Advertising will run on Bauer’s Hits Radio Network, including stations such as Forth 1 and Clyde 1, alongside digital activity on BBC Good Food, paid social media through Make it Scotch channels and targeted local press coverage.

All activity directs consumers to the butcher location finder on makeitscotch.com, highlighting local outlets that stock Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork.

Short-form videos featuring food journalist and influencer Julia Bryce will run on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok throughout February and March, offering practical tips designed to build confidence among shoppers who may be less familiar with using a butcher.

Participating butchers will also have access to in-store support, including a printed steak night recipe card and a digital voucher template, which they can use as part of their own promotions.

Quality Meat Scotland said the campaign is expected to achieve significant reach, with radio advertising alone planned to reach around 1.5 million listeners and generate more than six million opportunities to hear during the campaign period.

Gordon Newlands, brand development manager at Quality Meat Scotland, said the research had provided a clear picture of what matters most to consumers when buying red meat.

“Our latest research has given us a clear steer on what today’s consumers want when buying fresh red meat – quality, trust, provenance and expert advice were top of the list,” he said.

“Independent butchers are perfectly placed to deliver all of that, and this campaign focuses on reminding shoppers of the value their local Scotch butcher offers.”

“By combining strong, consistent consumer messaging with practical tools for our members, we’re aiming to drive footfall and support butchers at an important time of year,” he added.

The Scotch Butchers Club brings together independent butchers committed to sourcing quality-assured Scotch red meat from selected farms, with members receiving marketing support, consumer insight and promotional tools to help grow their businesses and connect with shoppers.