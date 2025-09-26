Quarantine urged as autumn ram and ewe sales peak

Buying in new rams and ewes this autumn could bring hidden risks — and farmers are being told that robust quarantine protocols are the best insurance policy for flock health.

As sales of breeding stock surge, Sustainable Control of Parasites in Sheep (SCOPS) has reminded producers that even the highest-performing animals may carry parasites or diseases.

Without quarantine, they could undermine the health, welfare and productivity of the whole flock, according to the body.

Nerys Wright, technical adviser to SCOPS, admitted the word “quarantine” can sound unappealing but stressed its value

"The word quarantine often carries negative connotations – it sounds restrictive and dull. But in reality, it’s one of the most important steps we can take to protect flock health,” she said.

She pointed out that top-quality purchases are not risk-free. “Even the best-looking animals can carry parasites or pose a risk to the rest of the flock,” she added.

Quarantine is not just about worms; it also protects against wider disease threats. Farmers are advised to carry out post-treatment checks to confirm medicines have worked, since resistant worms can hitch a ride with new stock.

Selecting the right products at the right time is crucial, and the SCOPS quarantine guide provides detailed steps.

SCOPS chair Kevin Harrison emphasised the long-term stakes: “One wrong move when bringing stock home can make a massive difference to the future health, welfare and productivity of your flock.

"Quarantine isn’t just a box-ticking exercise – it’s a golden opportunity to protect your farm for years to come.”

This summer has seen rising concern over barber’s pole worm (Haemonchus contortus), with cases reported across the UK. SCOPS noted that farms currently free of the parasite can keep it that way with strict quarantine.

Protocols will differ depending on farm location and where animals are sourced, but SCOPS highlights roundworms, liver fluke and sheep scab as key threats. Farmers are encouraged to work with their vet or adviser to tailor a protocol that fits their system.

Further details are available in the SCOPS quarantine guide and the group’s latest podcast, which explores how to turn “gold standard” recommendations into day-to-day practice.