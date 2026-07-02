Quarter of SFI26 first window budget already allocated

A quarter of the first SFI26 funding window has already been allocated after strong early demand from farmers, Defra has confirmed.

The department said around 25% of the £60m Window 1 budget has now been allocated, based on applications received so far.

Demand was strong when the Sustainable Farming Incentive 2026 window opened, with a high number of applications submitted on the first day.

Defra said it had expected early interest and had planned for a range of uptake scenarios.

Application volumes have now begun to level off, with submissions being received at a steadier pace.

The department said the level of demand reflected the value farmers see in the scheme and the opportunities it provides to support sustainable food production, nature and the environment.

Defra is urging eligible applicants to make sure their claims are complete and accurate before submitting, particularly their digital maps.

Window 1 eligibility has been designed to prioritise smaller farm businesses and those that have not previously taken part in agri-environment schemes.

Defra said this was intended to ensure farms that have historically had fewer opportunities to access support are among the first to benefit.

Applicants are being told to check that their digital maps show all land parcels included in the application, with the correct areas and land covers.

Farmers who need to update their maps should use the Rural Payments service to ask the Rural Payments Agency to make changes as soon as possible.

The maps must also show at least 3ha of agricultural land, otherwise farmers will not be able to start an SFI26 application.

Defra has pointed applicants to section 7, “Get ready to apply”, in the SFI26 scheme rules and guidance for further information.

Eligible applicants who do not apply during Window 1 are expected to have another opportunity during Window 2, which is due to open in September.

Defra said it would continue to monitor demand closely and publish further updates when around 50% and 75% of the Window 1 budget has been allocated.