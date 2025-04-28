Quarter of veg in Welsh schools could be organic by 2030, report says

Around 25% of all vegetables served in schools across Wales could be organic by 2030 with the right planning and investment in infrastructure.

This is according to a new report published by Food Sense Wales, which outlines the findings of the Welsh Veg in Schools research pilot.

It reveals that a modest increase of just 3.3p per meal per day from Local Authorities and the Welsh government could enable the inclusion of two portions of local organic vegetables in school meals seasonally.

This small price increase would lead to several key benefits: purchasing 901 tonnes of vegetables would contribute £2.2m directly to farmers, with an overall social, economic and environmental impact estimated at £8.2m.

Additionally, there would be an investment of £552,500 in infrastructure, which would enhance the capacity to supply Welsh-grown organic vegetables and lead to increased average farm incomes.

The initiative would also create 74.3 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs on Welsh farms, as well as the production of 50 hectares of organic vegetables.

Moreover, it would save 226 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions and contribute to a 35% increase in birdlife in the fields.

Finally, the project would reduce the reliance on imports from countries at high risk of water scarcity, according to the report.

Dr Amber Wheeler, the report’s author said: “What’s been achieved in Wales on getting locally grown organic veg through public procurement into schools is massive.

"The most important thing is that the needs of growers and farmers have been put at the heart - they need as much support as they can get if we are going to transform our local food supply chains for the better.

"The next step needed is the investment in scaling up infrastructure both on farms and in processing.”

The Welsh Veg in Schools initiative is a joint effort designed to supply organic, locally grown vegetables to schools across Wales.

Coordinated by Food Sense Wales, the project collaborates with partners such as Castell Howell, Farming Connect Horticulture and local growers.