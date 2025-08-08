Quick-thinking crews save driver from tractor inferno

A quick-thinking rescue in Cambridgeshire saved a tractor driver from a blaze that tore through their vehicle and a field.

Crews were called to Grange Road in Duxford on 31 July, following reports of a fire involving a tractor, a power pylon and the surrounding field.

Firefighters rescued the driver and worked alongside UK Power Networks to isolate the electricity supply.

The blaze was later confirmed to have started accidentally.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Thankfully, there were no injuries.

"Firefighters then extinguished the fire that had spread to the surrounding area, before returning to their stations.”

The incident has prompted safety reminders for those working near overhead power lines and in rural settings:

• Plan ahead: Identify the maximum reach of all machinery and operate it safely. Mark the location of overhead and underground cables on farm maps and share this with staff, contractors and visitors

• Use location tools: Download the What3Words app to share precise locations with emergency services

• Look out, look up: Always check surroundings before loading or unloading, using tipper trailers in fields, or stacking materials

• Avoid overhead lines: Never raise a tipper lorry bed beneath a power line or drive under one with the body raised. If unloading near power lines, use a smaller vehicle such as a dump truck that poses less risk

• Be cautious in poor light: Take extra care in the dark or when tired

• Stay alert with GPS: Remain vigilant when using GPS auto-steer and always treat power lines as live, even if damaged

• Have an exit plan: In an emergency, call 0800 316 3105 or dial 105. Store the number in your phone. Know how to exit a vehicle safely—stay in the cab if possible, or if you must leave, jump clear without touching the vehicle and ground at the same time