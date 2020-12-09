Quicke goes digital with launch of virtual show

Machinery manufacturer Quicke has gone digital with the launch of their virtual event, showcasing their latest range of loaders and implements.

It's been a strange year for agriculture, the world in lockdown, and yet business continues for many in a different way.

For the guys at ALO UK, owners of Quicke, they were not able to meet with customers in person.

This meant that they were unable to share the developments which had been made across the range at the usual agricultural shows.

Not wanting customers to miss out on the ability to experience the products all together in a show environment, the team went virtual.

Working from their Scottish distribution site, they set up their stand to showcase the Quicke range of loaders and implements.

Filming introductions and product walkarounds, the team launched their free-to-access virtual show.

Steve Hewitt, Quicke General Manager, introduces customers and dealers to the UK team.

The machinery experts then go through the range of market-leading loaders and implements for all sizes of farm.