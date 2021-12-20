R C Baker sale grosses over £3.1m in record breaking auction

Over £3.1 million was spent on second hand agricultural machinery at a major auction on behalf of R C Baker Ltd, hosted by Cheffins.

The sale, which took place on Thursday 16 December, broke records, with £525,000 paid for a Claas Xerion 5000 slurry tanker, the highest amount paid for any second-hand piece of agricultural machinery at auction.

The R C Baker sale is the highest grossing on-site sale to have been hosted by Cheffins, with over 600 bidders in total take part, online, on the phone or at the sale itself.

Hosted at the R C Baker Ltd premises in Banbury, Oxfordshire and also streamed live online, the auction included over 150 lots, including a fleet of John Deere tractors and various other machinery items and implements.

Highlights from the sale include: £425,000 for a 2017 Vredo 7028/3 self-propelled spreader; £183,000 for a 2020 John Deere 7R330; £126,000 for a 2013 Claas combine; £117,500 for a 2020 John Deere 6215R and £117,500 for a 2020 John Deere 6250R.

These were offered alongside a collection of implements, with a range of drills, cultivators, trailers, trailed tanks and muck spreaders as well as various slurry equipment.

Bidders from all four corners of the UK and also from overseas joined in both online and in person.

Managing director of RC Baker Ltd, Charles Baker said: "I have taken the decision to retire and spend some more time with the family, so this was a fantastic way to finish off what has been an amazing journey, growing and developing the business for nearly half a century.”

Charles Baker, who started contracting in 1974, has an inspiring track record in the industry. Starting out with his Ford 4000 he grew the business significantly over the years to having an extensive fleet of modern machines.

Mr Baker is a well-known figure in the farming world, having built up a strong and well-respected business.

He chaired NAAC (National Association of Agricultural Contractors), been a guest speaker at a number of farming events, including the Oxford Farming Conference, and won the prestigious Farmers Weekly award for Contractor of the Year.

Oliver Godfrey, director at Cheffins said: “This was a standout sale and was supported worldwide, with bidders from all four corners of the UK and also from overseas joining us both online and in person.

"This was well-maintained equipment, and the Baker team have a fantastic reputation in the market, which directly translated into some very strong bidding across the board.

"This was the first time that many of these machines had been offered to the open market, and this helped to generate some real momentum in the lead up to the sale, which saw over 70,000 views online.”

The sale took place on Thursday 16 December at the RC Baker Ltd premises at Spring Hill Farm near Banbury, Oxfordshire.