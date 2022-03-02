RABI announces storm response fund for farmers

RABI has announced the availability of emergency grants of £1,000 to provide financial support to farmers severely affected by recent storms.

The announcement by the farming charity follows five powerful winter storms so far this year, named Malik, Corrie, Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

Its storm response fund for farmers will see grants of £1,000 provided to those who need it the most.

Grants can be accessed across the farming community by making an initial call to RABI’s 24/7 helpline on 0800 188 4444.

The charity says applications will be fast-tracked using a simplified application process to ensure monies are available quickly.

Kathleen Chapman, interim director of services at RABI, said: “We wanted to ensure the stress caused by their devastating effects and flood damage wasn’t heightened by immediate financial worries."

The announcement further cements RABI’s commitment to support all farming people, she explained.

“Callers to the helpline will be guided through a short and simple application form by one of our helpful support officers.

“We stand by our mission that that no farming person should ever have to face adversity alone.”

The grants are available for affected farmers and growers by calling RABI’s 24/7 helpline on 0800 188 4444.