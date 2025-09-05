RABI drops regional manager posts as it broadens volunteer network

RABI has announced a major shake-up to its structure, pledging to expand its reach — but the move comes with the loss of several regional manager roles that have long been a cornerstone of local support.

Alicia Chivers, the charity's chief executive, stressed that the changes are designed not to cut costs, but to ensure it delivers maximum value and consistent, meaningful support to farming people.

“For many years, volunteers have achieved great things through regional committees,” Ms Chivers said. “But there are still large areas without representation.

"These changes are about building something that is consistent, local, effective and sustainable.”

The new structure is intended to give existing volunteers clearer roles, stronger support and new ways to become involved.

Additional positions, including Community Ambassadors, Show Volunteers and Community Fundraisers, will widen opportunities for participation, with the aim of having a presence in every farming community.

RABI acknowledged the significance of losing regional manager posts, noting the close relationships those staff have developed within farming communities.

The charity said it would seek to maintain important local connections while creating new networks under the revised model.

The framework is expected to improve local and regional engagement by ensuring a consistent presence at shows, events and meetings. It will also provide committees with clearer processes and greater access to resources.

Looking ahead, RABI has set targets to triple its community fundraising income by 2030 and to grow its volunteer base to more than 1,000 people.

The charity confirmed that its Regional Support Managers, who provide direct frontline services to farmers and their families, will not be affected by the changes.

Ms Chivers said: “This is about growth, not reduction; about strengthening, not withdrawing. Every farmer, wherever they live, should have the same opportunity to connect with RABI’s services and support.”