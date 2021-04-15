RABI introduces Welsh speaking counsellors for farmers

RABI has introduced Welsh speaking counsellors as part of a measure to communicate and interact with farmers in Wales more efficiently.

The farming charity's recently launched online wellbeing platform has been boosted by the recruitment of two Welsh speaking counsellors.

Census figures suggest 43% of agricultural workers speak Welsh, compared with 19% of Wales’ wider population.

Many farmers live and work in remote rural areas and with the restrictions imposed throughout Wales during lockdown, people may be feeling isolated at this time.

Alicia Chivers, RABI’s chief executive said having a route to qualified professional support and resources was 'really important' for farmers.

“As a charity that supports farming people throughout England and Wales, we’re absolutely thrilled to have found not just one, but two new counsellors who can interact with Welsh speaking farming people.

“It’s our aim to provide accessible support to as many people as possible in our community.

"We hope the new appointments will enable us to reach an even wider audience," Ms Chivers said.

The rural charity's online service offers free, anonymous resources to adults and young farming people.

Users can access one-to-one counselling via a chat function, with British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy accredited counsellors.

In addition, all counsellors receive farm knowledge training to ensure they are aware of the complex issues and challenges that many within the farming community face.