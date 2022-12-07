RABI launches appeal to support farmers over festive period

RABI has launched its Christmas Appeal to support farming people over the festive period, when many are having to severely cut back on their spending.

The farming sector continues to feel the ongoing pressures of the cost-of-living crisis, which has left many filled with dread in the run-up to Christmas.

With an original goal of £20,000, RABI, the farming charity for England and Wales, has already doubled its fundraising target as demands for its support are increasing.

Donations received from the appeal will provide additional support with heating costs, food vouchers for families in crisis and other essential resources for those currently struggling.

On receiving help towards heating costs, a farming person from the North East said: “Thank you so much for helping us with this grant - we will order the oil today.

"It will be the first full tank we have had in three years and we know we can make it through the winter with some heating and hot water. I can't thank you enough.”

In the South East, a recipient of a winter fuel grant said: “Many, many thanks… it will make so much difference this winter and ease the worry about all the price increases. Once again I’m so grateful.”

Paul Pirie, RABI’s new head of fundraising said: “Every gift that’s given by those who can donate, however large or small, will help have a positive impact on the farming community this winter.

"Through people’s generosity this Christmastime, we hope to raise over £40,000.”

He continued: ”Just £10 could heat a farmhouse for a day or an older farming person’s home, while £30 could pay for warm clothes, an extra blanket and an extra set of thermals.

"£60 could pay for a hamper box, sometimes the only gift that person will receive.”

Donations can be made online.