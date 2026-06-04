RABI launches life-saving FarmersAid app

RABI has launched FarmersAid, a new app designed to help save lives in the first minutes after a serious on-farm accident.

The free smartphone app provides real-time, step-by-step guidance for life-threatening injuries such as crush incidents, falls from height and severe bleeding.

RABI said the tool is intended to help farmers, workers and bystanders act quickly before emergency services arrive, particularly in remote rural locations where response times can be longer.

The app has been designed around the “Platinum Ten Minutes”, the crucial early window when fast action can significantly improve survival and recovery.

Farming remains one of the UK’s most dangerous industries, accounting for around 20% of workplace deaths despite employing about 1% of the workforce.

Alicia Chivers, RABI’s chief executive, said too many farming families were being devastated by preventable tragedies.

“Unfortunately, serious accidents do still sadly occur and we believe FarmersAid will be a powerful, practical tool that could make the difference between life and death,” she said.

The initiative is being supported by rural medicine experts Professor Cathy Jackson and Professor Stuart Maitland-Knibb.

Professor Maitland-Knibb, a Helicopter Emergency Medical Services consultant, said: “Emergency services often face delays reaching rural farms. This means the first few minutes are absolutely critical.

“That’s where FarmersAid can help. It has the power to save countless lives in our farming communities.”

Alongside the app, FarmersAid includes plans for on-farm critical care kits, training pilots, wellbeing referrals and educational outreach.

RABI has been rolling out the initiative with a nationwide roadshow and communications campaign throughout 2026, supported by printed materials and outreach at farming shows and events across England and Wales.

Farmers, partners and supporters are being encouraged to download FarmersAid.