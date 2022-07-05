RABI launches 'return to school' grants for farming families

Farming charity RABI has announced a ‘return to school’ grant for farming families to help cover the cost of school uniforms.

The grants have been launched in response to the 'unacceptable' financial choices families will face in the run up to the new school year, the charity says.

The grants, totalling £500 per child, will help cover the cost of not only school uniforms, but also P.E. kits and other equipment.

A survey has found that almost 70% of parents across the UK are concerned about the expense of covering the cost of return-to-school clothes and equipment.

Caron Whaley, director of services at RABI, said the farming community in particular had been heavily impacted by rapidly rising costs.

"The added pressure of buying clothes and equipment, for the new academic year, can add significant stress," she added.

"These financial worries can have a detrimental impact on mental wellbeing of the entire family. We want to support farming people through this difficult time.

“Nobody should face tough choices about where to cut back on other essentials and we are here to support you with a £500 grant per child.

“Callers to the helpline will be put in contact with their local support manager who will guide them through a short and simple application process.” she said.

Grant applications can be made throughout July and August, start the process by making a call to RABI’s 24/7 helpline on 0800 188 4444.