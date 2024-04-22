RABI pledges £10m to improving mental health services for farmers

Farming charity RABI has pledged £10 million over the next five years toward improving mental health services for farmers.

RABI made the commitment at a House of Lords reception centred on the charity's Empowering the Worth and Wellbeing of Farming People initiative.

This aims to deepen engagement with industry partners to find solutions to increase the mental resilience of farmers and farm workers.

It also focusses on ensuring MPs and peers are aware of the mental health challenges facing the industry by making sure farmers' voices are heard.

RABI’s chief executive, Alicia Chivers said: “RABI see it as imperative that a more preventative approach to mental health and wellbeing is implemented, helping people talk about, identify, and tackle problems long before they become crises.”

The charity also pledged to increase its focus on mental wellbeing programmes for young people and develop new wellbeing solutions.

During the launch event at the House of Lords, several industry organisations also pledged their support to RABI's initiative.

This included the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, which committed to use RABI’s Click & Chat mental wellbeing platform.

After completing a pilot scheme, the hope is this will be rolled out to thousands of Young Farmer Club members aged 11 and over.

Farm Safety Foundation also pledged to work with RABI to introduce a new mental health training programme in agricultural colleges.

This programme will be backed by ongoing support via access to RABI’s Click & Chat online mental wellbeing platform.

Together, the two charities will work on a joint funding bid into Defra to help support year one of the training and wellbeing programme.

Speaking at the event, Farming Minister Mark Spencer said he was pleased to see a growing awareness of mental health in farming.

“Looking out for the welfare of those within the industry, your friends and neighbours and those who you care deeply about is something that we can all do and all participate in.”

As part of RABI’s initiative, the minister pledged to undertake their mental health training: “Championing farmers is something I will always do," he said.

"My final pledge is to make sure that this government and my department continue to value farming people, listen to what you tell us, and be 100% behind you.”