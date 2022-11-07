RABI reminds poultry farmers of support amid housing order

Poultry farmers dealing with the current mandatory housing order are being reminded that RABI's support services are available to those who need it.

Following the introduction of the mandatory housing order due to the ongoing bird flu outbreak, the farming charity has highlighted its services and support.

Any farmer impacted by the rapid escalation of the outbreak can access the charity’s free confidential helpline.

Farmers and keepers can also arrange professional in-person mental health counselling, provided by RABI.

RABI’s services manager, Helen Sisk said: “These housing measures have been introduced to safeguard animal welfare.

"Yet RABI knows that this mandatory order places additional stresses on an already pressured poultry sector

“We provide easily accessible, round-the-clock services that can help farmers during difficult times,” she explained.

“If anyone is struggling as a result of this recent news, please call our farming-trained team who can help you get the support you need.”

RABI’s free and confidential in-person counselling is delivered by BACP accredited counsellors.

Sessions can take place face-to-face, by telephone or video conferencing and are tailored and led by each individual.

RABI says clinical or GP referrals are not necessary, with counsellors responding to initial requests for support within 24 hours.

Anyone feeling they could benefit from talking to a professional can access via RABI’s 24/7 helpline on 0800 188 4444.