RABI's 'return to school' grant available for third consecutive year

Farming charity RABI's ‘Return to School’ grant will be available to farming families for a third consecutive year.

The campaign, launched in response to the cost-of-living crisis in 2022, has provided around £2m of financial support to farming families.

This year, eligible parents and guardians can apply for a fixed sum of £200 per child for up to six school-aged children (4-16 years).

Applications are open from RABI’s Return to School grant available from Monday 8 July to both working and non-working farming families.

RABI director of services, Caron Whaley said: “The cost-of-living crisis, coupled with the rising prices of school uniforms and supplies, has significantly impacted the finances of many families across the UK.

“Our grant is committed to ensuring that thousands of school children across our farming community are equipped and ready to thrive when they return to their classrooms in September.”

In 2023, half of all applicants for the award-winning grant were new to RABI, with many going on to access further support from the charity.

As well as alleviating some of the pressure of back-to-school costs, the campaign is seen as an important gateway to providing more farmers with general support.

Applications open on Monday 8 July via an online form on RABI's website.