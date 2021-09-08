RABI to quadruple support for farmers by 2024

Farming charity RABI has set an ambitious new goal to quadruple its support by 2024 to people who work in the agricultural industry.

RABI's council of trustees say they want to reach even more farming people over the next three years, which will be reached by increasing support fourfold.

The agricultural charity provides services and support to the farming community across England and Wales.

It comes as pressures on farmers continue to grow namely due to the impacts of the pandemic and Brexit uncertainty.

RABI's chief executive, Alicia Chivers said: “Delivering positive outcomes to four times as many farming people and families across England and Wales by the end of 2024 is an aspirational goal.

"We believe this is achievable through the expansion of RABI’s existing partnership programmes, forging a more holistic approach that will benefit our farming communities.”

Looking ahead, the charity says it will continue to provide support to those who are no longer farming due to ill health or age.

Supplementing these existing programmes, RABI will additionally be increasing its focus on pre-emptive and proactive support services to farming people working in the sector.

This is, in part, a response to the growing levels of farming families living on a relative low income, the charity explains.

Mrs Chivers said “RABI’s long-term intent is to work in partnerships to provide support for up to 25,000 farming people annually, as a more collaborative approach with partner organisations is developed."

It comes after RABI launched a new wellbeing initiative for the industry, including an online counselling service for farmers in England and Wales.

The confidential online platforms feature two distinct sites – one for adults and another for those aged 11 to 17.

The websites include dedicated content that addresses specific challenges facing farmers such as loneliness, Brexit anxiety, animal health and crop disease and farm debt.