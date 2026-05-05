Race to save organic farm as community raises £270,000

A community campaign to save an organic Shropshire farm has entered a decisive phase, with more than £270,000 raised as locals race to secure the land against competing buyers.

Babbinswood Farm Community Benefit Society (CBS) said the funding milestone — backed by over 700 shareholders and private donors — has enabled it to submit a formal bid for part of the farm, which has drawn significant interest since being put up for sale.

The bid is aimed at keeping the land in community ownership and safeguarding its organic status, amid concerns it could otherwise be sold for development or taken out of sustainable production.

If successful, the society plans to protect the acreage for long-term organic use, preserving soil health and biodiversity while creating wider benefits for the local area.

The project reflects a growing movement of community-led efforts to retain control of farmland, as pressure on land values and competing uses continues to increase across the UK.

Plans for the site extend beyond agriculture, with proposals to open up access through a new permissive footpath and create space for education and land-based activities.

Organisers say the aim is to help reconnect people with food production and the natural environment, while ensuring the land remains a shared local resource.

Despite the progress, the campaign remains active, with further funds being sought to strengthen the bid and potentially secure additional neighbouring land.

A Spring Craft and Vintage Fayre was held at the farm in March to raise further support and awareness, as the project looks to build momentum in the coming weeks.

Supporters can also contribute through share offers and donations, with organisers stressing that continued backing will be critical as the bidding process moves forward.

The outcome is expected to determine whether Babbinswood Farm becomes a long-term community asset or passes into private ownership.