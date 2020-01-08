RAF base deals with unusual alarm – a herd of cows

Residents near an important Royal Air Force base woke up to an unusual alarm yesterday morning – a herd of cows.

Cattle from a nearby farm neighbouring RAF Shawbury in Shropshire caused an 'unusual alarm' for personnel.

After the farmer was alerted, the RAF Police alongside West Mercia Police helped to round up the animals.

RAF Shawbury’s Twitter account lightheartedly detailed the events to its 3,500 followers on Tuesday (7 January).







(Photo: RAF Shawbury/Twitter)

“Residents near RAF Shawbury woke up to an unusual alarm this morning – a herd of cows!

Residents near RAF Shawbury woke up to an unusual alarm this morning – a herd of cows! Having been alerted, the RAF Police and MPGS rounded up the suspects with @WMerciaPolice stopping traffic to assist the farmer in safely getting them back to the farm.

Happy Moo Year! pic.twitter.com/682nycA9vo — RAF Shawbury (@RAF_Shawbury) January 7, 2020

“Having been alerted, the RAF Police and MPGS rounded up the suspects with WMerciaPolice stopping traffic to assist the farmer in safely getting them back to the farm.”

The tweet finished with: “Happy ‘Moo’ Year.”

While escaped cattle is not a common occurrence, in 2017, residents in Manchester watched a herd of 50 cows roam the streets and enter gardens.