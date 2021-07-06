Raise labour availability issues in supply chain, NFU tells farmers

Farmers have been encouraged by the NFU to tell the government about emerging labour availability issues in the supply chain.

The union says it is aware of increasing pressure points on labour availability in the wider supply chain.

Haulage, drivers, process and packing and hospitality are all areas of concern, with haulage and driver shortages being particularly acute.

The NFU has been co-ordinating with other trade bodies and the government to address these issues due to the on-farm impact.

If farmers have been personally affected, they can help amplify the message that they are sending into government by contacting their local MP through parliament.uk.

The NFU says farmers can set out how labour shortages in the wider supply chain have been impacting their on-farm production.

"You may also wish to set out the effects of any on farm labour shortages you are experiencing since the end of free movement in order to help amplify our existing messages regarding labour needs at a production level," the union said.

Defra has opened a call for evidence specifically on haulage shortages that farmers have been encouraged to respond to.

The department is seeking more information on the impact of HGV driver shortages on the food sector.

If farmers have been impacted by driver shortages, they are being asked to complete this questionnaire and return it by Friday 9 July to Cecilia.PassanitiMezzano@defra.gov.uk.