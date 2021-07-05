Ram giveaway to help young farmers progress their flocks

A new programme is set to offer five performance recorded rams to young sheep farmers each year for the next five years.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is inviting applications from producers in the UK who would like to be considered as a recipient of a Kaiapoi Romney ram.

The new programme will see a maximum of five, MV accredited, performance recorded rams given away in advance of the 2021 breeding season.

It has been made possible due to the Frank Parkinson Agricultural Trust who donated funds to the Kaiapoi flock to import rams into the UK in 2019 known to carry the Myomax double muscling gene.

The rams will be gifted to the successful recipients by Rob and Jo Hodgkins through the Frank Parkinson Agricultural Trust, with NSA acting as facilitator for the process.

David Gardner, agricultural trustee at The Frank Parkinson Agricultural Trust said: “The Trust is delighted to have helped bring this excellent initiative to the sheep sector and looks forward to hearing how the rams make an impact on the recipients’ businesses over the coming years.”

It is envisaged that five rams will be given to five recipients in the giveaway, but applicants can make a business case for more than one ram if they wish.

The programme is expected to offer five rams to young sheep farmers each year for the next five years.

Mr Hodgkins said: “As a farm we have had the benefit of a lot of people's and business's goodwill over the years.

“It's important to Jo and myself that we are now in a position to give back to the industry that has given so much to us.

“We hope over the next five years of this giveaway we can make some meaningful change to a lot of young farmers.”

Applications are sought from sheep farmers looking to use the ram(s) in an outdoor lambing system, or as part of a move to an outdoor system, who are aged 35 or under on 1 September 2021.

The rams, each with an individual value of approximately £2,000 will fit well into low-input outdoor breeding systems.

NSA communications officer Katie James who is helping to facilitate the giveaway said: “The UK has some incredibly skilled and passionate young shepherds and shepherdesses who will be really deserving of this helping hand.”