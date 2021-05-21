RamCompare results identifies traits from performance recorded rams

Rams with key breeding traits can help farmers' drive productivity and optimise flock profitability, according to the results from the RamCompare project.

The latest update, released on Thursday (20 May), shows a great spread of rams among the most recent lists of trait leaders.

The breeding research project demonstrates how producers can use specific estimated breeding values (EBVs) to identify rams with a high genetic potential.

The industry initiative, now in its fifth year, also helps farmers discover rams' worth when assessing financial impact.

Phase II of the project was completed in December 2020 and funding has recently been announced to develop a third phase of the project over the next five years.

RamCompare uses nominated performance-recorded rams from various terminal sire breeds on commercial farms across the UK.

To date, the project has recorded the performance of over 26,000 lambs sired by 280 rams through artificial insemination and natural mating over five breeding seasons.

Signet Breeding Manager, Sam Boon urges breeders to focus on those traits that deliver the greatest profit to their system and source recorded rams with the right EBVs to deliver them.

“Within the groups of high genetic merit sires used we have identified differences in progeny values worth £4-£6 per lamb, providing farmers with the opportunity to enhance flock profitability through careful ram selection."

He says this equates to £1200-£1500 per ram during their working lifetime: "Few rams can do it all; some will excel for carcase conformation, others for speed of finish.

"Producers should therefore evaluate their system and determine which sires have the potential to make the biggest financial impact.”