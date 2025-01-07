Rare centuries-old slate shard fences crop up on Lake District farms

Rare, centuries-old slate shard fences are once more features of the farming landscape in the Lake District following careful restoration by farmers.

A total of 260 metres worth of shard fences have been carefully restored at Jackson Ground, in the upper Lickle Valley, the Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA) has confirmed.

And in Hawkshead, 64 metres of new shards are currently being restored thanks to Defra's Farming in Protected Landscape (FiPL) grant, worth over £116,000.

Whilst shard fencing is found in other parts of the UK, what makes the Lake District ones unique is that the shards interlock with each other.

One of the beneficiaries of the funding is Celia Caulcott, whose farm at Jackson Ground in the Lickle Valley has historical farmstead records dating back over 500 years.

Since 2018, the family-run farm has embarked on a long-term restoration program, including reinstating the traditional shard fencing—a hallmark of the area’s farming and cultural identity.

“Structures like these served as vital field boundaries,” Ms Caulcott explained, adding that the shard fences are founding mainly in central Lake District.

“The fact that they’ve endured is a testament to the Lake District’s long-standing pastoral farming traditions, which have helped secure its UNESCO World Heritage status.”

(Photo: LDNPA)

At Jackson Ground, shard sizes vary significantly, with some standing as tall as five feet (1.5 meters) and requiring heavy machinery for placement.

The installation process involved a team of up to three people and a digger, taking several months to complete.

The result is a sturdy, gap-free boundary reinforced with hedging that supports local biodiversity.

“These fences are more than just practical,” Ms Caulcott said, "They’re green corridors that provide habitats for wildlife while preserving the character of our landscape.”

LDNPA area ranger Sara Spicer, who has overseen shard fence restoration in the Hawkshead area, emphasised the wide-ranging benefits of the project.

“Shard fencing is an incredible blend of practicality, heritage, and ecological value. For farmers, it provides a durable boundary for livestock," she explained.

"For wildlife, the accompanying hedgerows act as vital corridors, enhancing biodiversity. And for visitors, these fences offer a glimpse into the traditional ways this land has been managed for centuries.”

As part of the project, Defra's FiPL grant also funded an interpretation panel installed along a nearby public footpath.