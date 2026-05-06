Rare Elan Valley farm tenancies open for first time in years

Four farm tenancies on one of Wales’s most iconic rural estates are being released for the first time in years, opening up a rare opportunity for farmers in the heart of the Elan Valley.

The holdings, located near Rhayader in Mid Wales, are being made available by the Elan Valley Trust as part of changes linked to the Sustainable Farming Scheme and a wider review of the estate’s farming operations.

Available from the end of September, the sites include Abergwngu Farm and Tynllidiart Farm, both with residential properties, alongside the land-only Ty Mawr Sheepwalk and Hengae Sheepwalk.

The Elan Valley estate spans 72 square miles and is best known for its dramatic landscapes, Victorian dams and reservoirs.

Managed by the Elan Valley Trust in partnership with Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, the estate combines agriculture, conservation, tourism and education, while also supporting rural communities and protecting the surrounding environment.

The tenancies are expected to attract strong interest at a time when access to affordable farmland and starter holdings remains a major challenge for new entrants across Wales.

Charlotte Harley, Estate Manager at the Elan Valley Trust, said openings on the estate rarely become available.

“Opportunities like this don't come along often,” she said.

“These are working farms in a very special part of Wales, and we want to see them in the hands of people who are serious about farming the land well and joining this established and collaborative upland farming community.”

The Trust believes Tynllidiart Farm could offer an ideal route into the industry for a new entrant farmer and said support would be provided to help develop the business.

Alongside farming experience, applicants will also be expected to support the estate’s wider goals around conservation, stewardship and public access.

Charlotte said maintaining the area’s long-standing farming identity remains a key priority for the Trust.

“Good farming and good stewardship go hand in hand here,” she said.

“The Elan Valley has a farming identity that goes back generations, and these tenancies are a chance to keep that alive, with fresh thinking and new energy behind it.”

She added that the Trust is looking for tenants willing to become part of the local community for the long term.

“We want people who want to put down roots, not just farm the acres,” Charlotte said.

“If that sounds like you, we'd encourage you to get in touch.”

The release of the holdings is likely to generate significant interest from farmers and new entrants alike, with opportunities on the Elan Valley estate rarely coming onto the market.