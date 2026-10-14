Rare Ford tractor could fetch £30,000 for hospital that saved son's life

The limited-edition Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee will go under the hammer through Cheffins (Photo: Cheffins)

A father is putting his cherished Ford tractor up for auction in the hope of raising £30,000 for the hospital that saved his son's life following a heart transplant.

Michael Burdge, who founded an agricultural machinery business near Bristol in North Somerset, is donating his rare 1991 Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee tractor to support Royal Papworth Hospital Charity.

The limited-edition tractor will be sold through agricultural auctioneers Cheffins, with all proceeds going towards the hospital charity's Brighter Spaces, Brighter Futures appeal.

The donation follows a life-changing experience for the Burdge family after Michael's son Ed was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy at just 17.

After weeks of treatment failed to stabilise his condition, a heart transplant became his only chance of survival.

Ed spent three months at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge before receiving a new heart thanks to an organ donor.

He has since made a successful recovery and gone on to establish his own business.

Reflecting on his family's experience, Mr Burdge said: “When my son Ed became seriously ill, Royal Papworth became my family’s whole world.”

He praised the care provided by hospital staff but said the experience also highlighted the importance of comfortable surroundings for patients and families facing lengthy hospital stays.

He said: “Having a welcoming space to step away from the bedside, gather your thoughts, spend time together, or simply catch your breath can make an enormous difference during some of life's most challenging moments.”

The tractor sale will help fund improvements to two patient and family day rooms on the hospital's inpatient wards.

The refurbished rooms will feature calming wall coverings, comfortable seating and improved facilities, giving patients and their loved ones somewhere to rest and spend time together away from the bedside.

Launched in 2025, the Brighter Spaces, Brighter Futures appeal aims to create a more welcoming and supportive hospital environment.

The Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee is expected to attract strong interest from classic tractor enthusiasts, with an auction estimate of between £25,000 and £30,000.

Oliver Godfrey, head of machinery sales at Cheffins, said Mr Burdge was a long-standing client whose collection was likely to appeal to vintage machinery collectors.

He said: “The Silver Jubilee is a particularly collectable tractor, being a rare, limited-edition.”

Mr Godfrey added that the tractor's history as part of Mr Burdge's collection would further increase its appeal at auction.

Cheffins has also agreed to waive its fees and commission on the sale, ensuring the full amount raised goes directly to the hospital charity.

Krystyna Grant, managing director at Royal Papworth Charity, thanked the Burdge family for their generosity and Cheffins for supporting the fundraising effort.

She said: “Having a loved one undergo life-saving surgery can be an incredibly stressful and overwhelming experience.”

The charity hopes the improvements will provide greater comfort for patients and their families during difficult periods of treatment and recovery.

The tractor will be offered as part of The Michael Burdge Collection in a timed online auction, with bidding opening at 10am on Monday, 2 November, and closing at 10am on Tuesday, 10 November.

Prospective buyers can view the collection in Somerset on Tuesday, 3 November, between 10am and 4pm.