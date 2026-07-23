Rare RAF airfield sale offers farming and commercial potential

A former RAF airfield in Cumbria, complete with runways, farmland and income-producing aviation businesses, has gone on the market for £1.5 million.

A significant part of RAF Kirkbride Airfield is being marketed by Savills alongside Hope’s Land Agency.

The property extends to about 160.77 acres and includes more than 127 acres of grassland, meadow and arable land.

It also supports commercial activities including aviation fuel sales, aircraft storage and events, generating annual income of about £60,000.

The sale includes surviving runways, hardstanding, a control tower, offices, a clubhouse, a hangar and a helipad.

The site currently generates income through aviation fuel sales, aircraft storage and events

RAF Kirkbride opened in June 1939 as an aircraft repair depot and played an important role during the Second World War.

It later became a maintenance unit and disposal airfield for redundant aircraft before closing in 1960.

Much of the original infrastructure remains, while the farmland continues to form a central part of the site’s agricultural and commercial value.

RAF Kirkbride opened in 1939 and later served as a maintenance and aircraft disposal airfield

Savills said the property may also suit storage, logistics, manufacturing, leisure or other commercial uses, subject to the necessary consents.

Will Douglas, director and head of farm agency in the North of England at Savills, said: “Opportunities to acquire former RAF airfields of this scale are exceptionally rare.”

He said the combination of aviation history, productive farmland and existing income could attract buyers from both rural and commercial sectors.

The property is being offered for sale by private treaty as a whole, although the agents may consider offers for part.