Rare SSSI hill ground with grazing potential comes to market

A rare 260-acre SSSI hill site in Central Scotland has been launched to the market at offers over £640,000, with scope for grazing, peatland restoration and biodiversity projects.

Darrach Hill, near Denny, extends to approximately 105.06 hectares, or 259.61 acres, and sits within the Denny Muir Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The holding comprises a substantial area of hill ground, with rough grazing, peatland and natural capital opportunities.

It is located north-east of Denny and is accessed directly from the B818.

The land occupies an elevated position between around 250m and 360m above sea level, forming the highest point within the Falkirk Council area.

Darrach Hill lies south of the River Carron and is bordered by established forestry plantations.

Despite its rural setting, the property is close to major road links.

The land has historically been used for cattle grazing, including Highland cattle (Photo: DM Hall)

The M80, M876 and M9 motorway network are within around three miles, providing access to Glasgow, Edinburgh and their international airports.

The land has historically been used for cattle grazing, including Highland cattle.

It is predominantly classified as Class 6.2 rough grazing land, making it suitable for continued agricultural use.

DM Hall said the holding also offers significant environmental and natural capital scope.

The site includes extensive areas of open hill and peatland, with mapping identifying zones of raised and blanket bog.

The selling agents said these features, along with the SSSI designation and the land’s inclusion within the Central Scotland Green Network, could make it suitable for peatland restoration, habitat creation, carbon capture and biodiversity net gain projects.

Jennifer Campbell, of DM Hall, who is overseeing the marketing, said: “Darrach Hill represents a rare opportunity to acquire a large-scale and highly versatile landholding in a strategic Central Scotland location.”

She said landholdings of this size and type were becoming harder to source, particularly those combining agricultural use with environmental opportunities.

Ms Campbell said growing interest in natural capital, biodiversity enhancement and long-term land stewardship meant the property was likely to appeal to farmers, investors and environmental organisations.

She added that such buyers may be looking to deliver “meaningful projects”.

Viewings are strictly by appointment through DM Hall.