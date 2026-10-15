Rare Valais Blackneck goats set to make UK auction history

With just 60 to 70 Valais Blackneck goats recorded in the UK, the auction offers a rare chance to secure breeding stock

One of Britain's rarest goat breeds is set to make auction history, with 23 Valais Blackneck goats being offered in the country's first-ever dedicated sale.

Harrison & Hetherington (H+H) will conduct the landmark online auction on behalf of Cheshire breeder Steve Dace, who first introduced the distinctive Swiss breed to the UK in 2020.

With only around 60 to 70 animals recorded in the UK flock book, the dispersal represents a significant opportunity for breeders and smallholders to acquire rare breeding stock.

The sale will feature 12 males and 11 females from several bloodlines, with bidding opening on Monday, 19 October, and closing on Sunday afternoon, 25 October.

Prospective buyers will also be able to view the goats in Cheshire on Saturday, 24 October, and Sunday, 25 October.

Steve's fascination with the breed began during a visit to the Swiss Alps, where he was captivated by the goats' striking appearance and friendly temperament.

“I was immediately struck by their unique appearance and wonderful character. That was when I fell in love with the breed and decided I had to find a way to bring them to the UK,” he said.

Already an established breeder of Valais Blacknose sheep, Steve has spent the past six years developing his goat herd, carefully documenting pedigrees and maintaining bloodlines to support the breed's future in Britain.

Originating from the Swiss canton of Valais, the goats are instantly recognisable by their black heads and forequarters, contrasting white hindquarters, long coats and curved horns.

Their muscular build also makes them well suited to the mountainous terrain of their homeland.

Glynn Lucas of H+H said: “We are privileged to have been entrusted with this landmark sale by Steve, whose dedication has helped establish Valais Blackneck goats here in the UK.”

He added: “With several bloodlines represented and detailed pedigrees available, this sale gives buyers the chance to build their own herds and play a part in developing the breed’s future in the UK.”

To safeguard the breed's development, Steve established a registry through Grassroots, recording imported pedigrees, offspring and ownership details.

He has also used the Grassroots Check Mate system to identify compatible breeding pairs, with the information available alongside individual pedigrees in the auction catalogue.

“Choosing the right combination of bloodlines is particularly important with such a small UK population. I am happy to discuss the animals and help prospective breeders select the most suitable stock for their plans,” Steve said.

Beyond pedigree breeding, the goats have also proved popular at petting farms, while Steve believes they could appeal to smallholders already keeping Valais Blacknose sheep.

All animals entered in the sale have been vaccinated against bluetongue and wormed, with individual health and breeding histories provided as part of their sale information.