Rare Wensleydale livestock farm offered for sale in Yorkshire Dales

Set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, a rare Wensleydale livestock farm is being offered for sale at offers over £1.8 million.

Castle Gate Farm, near Leyburn, comprises around 219 acres of meadowland, permanent pasture and rough grazing, all within a ring fence in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The property includes a three-bedroom stone-built cottage, converted from a traditional barn, together with a mix of modern and traditional farm buildings.

John Coleman, head of farm agency at GSC Grays, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a commercial farm in Wensleydale where so many remain part of larger landed estates.

"It does require investment but it includes all the essential ingredients for a sound livestock enterprise in a stunning location.”

The farmland consists of 53.62 acres of mowable grassland, 154.44 acres of permanent pasture and 5.21 acres of amenity woodland. The remainder is associated with the steading and farm tracks.

Fields are enclosed by a mix of dry-stone walls and post-and-wire fencing, which would benefit from upgrading. Livestock water is supplied from natural sources.

The cottage, arranged over two floors, overlooks the River Ure. While it requires modernisation, it enjoys a superb elevated position with far-reaching views.

The farmstead includes a range of modern steel portal frame buildings, such as cubicle housing for 100 cattle, loose housing, additional cubicle accommodation for heifers and machinery or general-purpose storage. Although functional for agricultural use, the buildings would benefit from upgrading.

Adjacent to the cottage is a collection of traditional stone barns. While currently limited in agricultural use, these offer potential for alternative purposes, subject to the necessary consents.