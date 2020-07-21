RAU fund to support students with Welsh connections

The award is in memory of William Emrys Jones, the son of a Welsh hill farmer (Photo: Royal Agricultural University)

Applications are now open for a Royal Agricultural University (RAU) funding award which supports prospective students with Welsh connections.

The Sir Emrys Jones Memorial Trust Award provides funding to prospective students who want to study at the agricultural university.

Prospective undergraduates at RAU can receive up to £4,500, and postgraduates can be awarded £3,000.

The award is in memory of William Emrys Jones, the son of a Welsh hill farmer, who was a leading figure in the rejuvenation of agricultural production after WWII.







He was knighted in 1971, becoming Sir Emrys Jones, and joined the RAU two years later as principal.

He left money in his will to create the award, supporting students with Welsh connections through their education at the RAU.

The university have a range of courses available including business, environment, food, equine science, rural land management and real estate, as well as agriculture.

Gwenllian Price, from Swansea, who studied BSc (Hons) Applied Farm Management, said: “The Sir Emrys Jones Memorial Trust Award gave me a real financial boost and I would definitely recommend the RAU to other people.

"It is in a great location with a real sense of community. Staff and students have a fantastic understanding of farming and the future of the agricultural industry.”

Who is the award available to?

The award is open to both undergraduate and postgraduate students from the UK, EU and overseas.

Undergraduate students are eligible for funding up to £4,500 over three years, subject to terms and conditions.

Individual awards may be given up to £3,000 for postgraduates, normally for one academic year only.

Applications and references for the Sir Emrys Jones Memorial Trust Award for 2020 must be received by the university by 15 August 2020.