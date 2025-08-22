Rea Valley Tractors moves to appoint administrators

The parent company of Rea Valley Tractors has moved to appoint administrators, raising fresh concerns for one of the UK’s best-known agricultural machinery dealers.

In a statement, the directors of Dunstall Holdings Limited said the company is not yet in administration and continues to trade with support from stakeholders.

They said the move was a “difficult decision” taken in response to “challenges currently facing the group” and to allow time to consider options for the future.

The group’s subsidiaries include Rea Valley Tractors, RVT Commercial Vehicles, Altegra Integrated Solutions, Altegra Access & Security Systems, and Teme Valley Tractors, which joined in November 2024.

The difficulties mirror wider strain in the agricultural machinery sector, where several long-standing dealerships have closed in recent years amid rising costs, lower farm spending and shifts linked to environmental schemes.

RVT, which has traded for over 40 years, represents New Holland, JCB and Kuhn across eight branches in Shropshire, Staffordshire, Lancashire, Cheshire and Wales. The Newport depot was shut last November in a bid to streamline operations.

Earlier this month, RVT appointed Shawn Blake as managing director. With more than 30 years’ experience in sales, aftersales and strategy, he has been tasked with steering the company through “a period that demands not only resilience, but a bold shift in how it works, engages, and delivers value.”