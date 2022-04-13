Reading tops UK for Agriculture in 2022 QS Subject Rankings

Agriculture at the University of Reading has topped UK institutions in this field in the new QS World University Rankings.

Reading moved up one place to be ranked 11th globally, maintaining its first-place position among UK institutions ranked for Agriculture & Forestry.

This classification includes a study across agriculture, food science, ecology, and soil sciences, and related disciplines.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are based on measures of academic reputation, the employability of graduates as rated by major employers, and citations for published research.

The University of Edinburgh (69) came second in the UK, and 69th place globally, while the University of Aberdeen came third, at 78th place globally.

Professor Simon Mortimer, Head of the School of Agriculture, at Reading, said the university was a global leader in teaching and research into agriculture.

"I am pleased that we have again been recognised as Britain’s leading centre in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject," he added.

"For more than a century, we have been playing a critical role in furthering the understanding and practice of agriculture and farming and will continue to do so in the future.”

What are the rankings?

The league table lists 19 UK institutions in the Agriculture & Forestry category in total (global position in brackets):

• University of Reading (=11)

• The University of Edinburgh (69)

• University of Aberdeen (78)

• University of Nottingham (86)

• University of Leeds (=92)

• Aberystwyth University (101-150)

• Newcastle University (101-150)

• Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) (101-150)

• University of Exeter (101-150)

• The University of Sheffield (151-200)

• University of St Andrews (151-200)

• University of Stirling (151-200)

• Cranfield University (201-250)

• Harper Adams University (201-250)

• Royal Veterinary College , University of London (251-300)

• University of Surrey (251-300)

• London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (301-350)

• University of Lincoln (301-350)

• Heriot-Watt University (401-410)