Real-time pollination monitoring to drive sustainable fruit innovation

Cutting-edge pollination technology will be used in a new pilot study that could transform the way Britain’s fruit growers boost yield, quality and sustainability.

Fresh produce firm Dole UK and agri-tech specialist AgriSound have launched the UK study exploring how pollination monitoring can drive more sustainable and productive fruit production.

The collaborative project marks a major step forward in data-driven agricultural research and aims to transform how fruit producers optimise yield, quality, and environmental impact through advanced insights into pollination.

The pilot study began in April 2025 at Dole’s Charlton site in Langley, Kent and will assess the impact of IYRIS SecondSky thermal reduction polytunnel covers on tunnel microclimates and bumblebee behaviour, in comparison with standard industry materials.

AgriSound’s Polly™ sensors will collect real-time pollinator activity data throughout the study, enabling researchers to precisely quantify the effects of microclimate changes on pollination — and how these, in turn, influence fruit outcomes.

The initiative comes at a time of rising R&D investment in the UK food and drink sector, which exceeded £800 million between 2021 and 2022 — a 13% increase on the previous year.

Fruit growers routinely commit significant resources to innovation — whether in breeding new berry varieties, testing packaging formats, or selecting polytunnel covers to enhance crop yield, quality, and sustainability.

Yet the impact of such innovations on pollinators is often overlooked — despite its critical role in determining success.

Dr Drew Reynolds, technical director at Dole UK, said: “This project is not just about testing a new material, it’s about understanding the broader ecological and commercial impacts of farming innovations, especially in the fruit industry.

"By partnering with AgriSound for this pilot study, we can see the real-time influence of our decision-making when it comes to our standard practices and determine exactly how we can better protect the local ecosystems and pollinators.”

Robin Wilson, pollination specialist at AgriSound, added: “Pollination influences every stage of crop production, from fruit quality to overall yield.

"This project addresses a targeted question of how we can create optimal conditions for flower development and effective pollination.

"By combining advanced sensor technology with real-world, on-farm trials, we’re able to assess how any change in crop or growing conditions impacts pollination.

"In turn, this will help us to determine whether changes support sustainable, productive agriculture in fruit production."

The trial will run throughout the current growing season, concluding in October 2025.