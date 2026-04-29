Rebuilt Beaufort herd crowned British Friesian Herd of the Year

A dairy herd rebuilt from the ground up has been crowned the best in the country, as the Beaufort herd takes the British Friesian Herd of the Year title for 2026.

Holstein UK awarded the accolade to James and Louise Macpherson, who farm near Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, where they milk 290 British Friesians. The award recognises the top-performing herd each year based on a combination of production and classification.

The win marks a significant milestone for the Macphersons, whose herd has undergone major change in recent years. Originally established in Dorset, their British Friesian journey began in 2012 with the purchase of the core Rodbrook herd from Cheshire breeder Chris Pemberton.

The herd was further strengthened with genetics from the Langley and Goonhilly lines, helping to build a reputation for strong production performance within the breed.

A major turning point came in 2018, when the milking herd was dispersed at Sedgemoor Market ahead of a move to a new unit in Staffordshire.

Milking resumed in 2019, with heifers from the original cow families forming the foundation of a rebuilt herd. Additional bloodlines from the Collycroft and Catlane herds were later introduced to support its development.

Since then, numbers have steadily grown to 290 cows, with the herd now operating as a closed unit and selling surplus heifers when available.

The Beaufort herd has also made a notable impact in breeding, with several bulls entering stud at Genus. These include Beaufort Milkman and Beaufort Karactacus, followed more recently by Beaufort Supersonic and Beaufort Jackery — underlining the herd’s genetic strength and influence.

The Macphersons’ success builds on earlier recognition, having been awarded the NMR Chairman’s Cup at Dairy-Tech in 2018, and now reflects the progress made in rebuilding a high-performing herd.