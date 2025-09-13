Record 9,500 farmers apply for farming productivity grants

Farmers have submitted a record 9,500 applications to the latest Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF), with successful applicants now beginning to receive grant agreements.

According to Defra, this round — launched in May — has attracted the highest number of applications in the fund’s history.

The scheme is designed to support investment in equipment, technology and infrastructure to boost productivity, improve slurry management and strengthen animal health and welfare.

Grant funding agreements are now being issued under the productivity and slurry themes. Farmers who are awarded funding will be notified by email and asked to confirm acceptance of the terms.

Responses to applications under the animal health and welfare theme will follow later, as officials continue to process the large volume of submissions.

In an online update, Defra said: “We’re pleased with the high level of interest. Since it opened in May, we received approximately 9,500 applications across those three themes.

"This is the highest number recorded in any FETF round. We want to thank everyone who applied.”

The department has reminded applicants that FETF grants are competitive, meaning not all submissions will be successful. Farmers who do not secure funding will be contacted and given an explanation of the decision.

Successful recipients are being urged to read their agreements carefully, paying close attention to the terms, conditions and claim deadlines.

They must also accept or withdraw offers through the Farming Investment Fund Service link provided in the agreement. Any questions should be directed to the Rural Payments Agency (RPA).

A Defra spokesperson said the department looks forward to seeing the benefits of the successful projects for farming businesses across England, adding that the record level of interest highlights strong appetite among farmers to invest in new technology and practices.

Farmers are encouraged to subscribe to Defra’s online blog for the latest updates from the Farming and Countryside Programme.