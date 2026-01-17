Record crowds at LAMMA 2026 as farmers seek solutions in tough times

LAMMA 2026 has set a new benchmark for UK farming events, drawing record crowds and exhibitors as confidence and appetite for innovation returned to the sector.

More than 45,000 visitors and over 800 exhibitors attended the show at the NEC Birmingham, marking the highest attendance in LAMMA’s 44-year history.

The turnout came despite ongoing financial pressure on farm businesses and continued uncertainty over policy and input costs.

For the first time, LAMMA ran alongside CropTec and the Low Carbon Agriculture Show, bringing machinery, arable technology and low-carbon innovation together under one roof.

Across the halls, visitors were met with a wide range of machinery launches, live demonstrations and discussions, alongside a number of new features introduced for 2026.

These included a Dairy & Beef Hub, an Innovation Trail and the Future in Farming Zone, all designed to support skills development and opportunities for the next generation.

Young people were a central theme throughout the event. The focus was highlighted by Kaleb Cooper and Tom Pemberton launching the 2026 Young British Farming Awards at the show.

Now in its third year, the awards recognise emerging talent and celebrate how younger farmers are shaping the future of British agriculture.

The theme continued during a panel discussion on regenerative farming, where NFU deputy president David Exwood stressed the importance of succession.

“If we want profitable, sustainable regenerative farming in this country, we need to get young people involved. They work differently, think differently and approach challenges in new ways. If regenerative farming is to succeed, we must hand the business to the next generation,” he said.

Labour challenges were also in focus, particularly within the dairy supply chain. Hugh Pocock, founding director at Cultura Connect, highlighted the need to reach younger audiences.

“The Clarkson effect has certainly made people look at the industry, but we have to keep promoting that. Most of the next generation are on social media and that is the place we need to start,” he said.

Innovation on farm was another major theme, with much of the technology on show aimed at improving efficiency, productivity and resilience at a time when many businesses are reassessing investment decisions.

This was reflected in the LAMMA 2026 Innovation Awards, which recognised engineering and forward-thinking solutions to real-world farming challenges.

Agro-Vital was named overall winner for its nutrient management system, TRIPLEX, selected from Gold Award winners across eight categories.

The system combines soil and sap analysis with farm-specific data to create tailored liquid and foliar fertilisers, delivering measurable productivity and sustainability benefits.

On receiving the award, Agri-Vital’s managing director and owner said: “It's a huge honour - LAMMA is recognised throughout the industry so to be recognised here in front of all of our peers is a huge achievement.”

That appetite for innovation was reflected on the show floor, with exhibitors reporting strong footfall and high levels of engagement with farmers and contractors throughout the event.

LKL Services described the show as “a great show bringing all of agriculture together”, adding that conversations with dairy producers had been particularly positive.

First-time exhibitors KW, Feedlync and NMR also reported a successful debut. “It is our first time at LAMMA and we have had a fantastic few days,” they said. “We’ve spoken to existing and new customers and we’ve really enjoyed the show.”

Neil Macer, CNH marketing manager for the UK and ROI, said the event provided a valuable opportunity to engage directly with customers.

“LAMMA has been a successful show for CNH this year. With an almost entirely new line-up of machines on display, the stand was busy throughout the day and sparked strong interest in the latest technology,” he said.

He added that the event helped the business better understand customer priorities and demonstrate how innovation can support efficiency on farm.

The decision to bring LAMMA together with CropTec and the Low Carbon Agriculture Show proved popular with visitors, offering a more connected view of farming’s future.

The Low Carbon Agriculture Theatre hosted discussions on future energy systems and low-carbon fuels, including a Q&A with Lord Bamford on JCB’s engineering journey and investment in hydrogen technology.

Meanwhile, the CropTec theatre focused on improving efficiency, from managing fixed costs to building resilient rotations, and featured a keynote address from George Freeman MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for AgriTech.

Victoria Atkins MP, shadow secretary of state for Defra, also attended the show in support of the Farmers Guardian Save Britain’s Family Farms campaign.

“The result we got with Inheritance Tax is a result of the work you’ve done alongside the NFU and Farmers Guardian,” she said. “I will continue to fight for you and hold the Government to account.”

Reflecting on the event, LAMMA director of events Philippa Christer said: "We are delighted that LAMMA 2026 proved such a success and is obviously a firm fixture in so many people’s calendars.”

She thanked exhibitors and staff involved in delivering the event and confirmed dates for next year. “We look forward to seeing everyone again at the NEC next year on 20–21 January 2027,” she said.

The scale of the event highlighted continued engagement across the sector, even as farmers face ongoing economic and policy pressures.