Record low cow numbers underline pressure on Britain's dairy sector

Britain’s dairy herd has fallen to its smallest level on record, signalling mounting pressure on producers even as milk output continues to rise, according to AHDB figures.

The GB milking herd stood at 1.63 million head in October 2025, the lowest October number recorded, representing a 0.9% fall compared with the same point a year earlier.

Overall, the total GB dairy herd dropped to 2.51 million head, down 1.3% year on year. Declines were recorded across most age groups, with only cows aged four to six years and six to eight years bucking the trend.

The average age of a cow rose slightly to 4.56 years, leaving the milking herd marginally older than last year.

Changes within individual age categories highlight where pressure is most acute. Heifers aged two to four years saw the largest reduction, falling by 28,000 head. Numbers in the under-two category also dropped sharply, down 19,000 head.

That decline among younger animals is not new. AHDB data shows the downward trend in the under-two age group has been in place since October 2022, raising concerns over longer-term herd replacement.

In contrast, numbers in the four-to-six-year category increased by 18,000 head compared with the previous year. This reflects animals born during the youngstock boom of 2021 now moving into the core milking herd.

Movements among older cows were limited. Those aged six to eight years increased by almost 1,000 head, while numbers over eight years old fell by around 6,000 head.

Despite a smaller milking herd, milk production continues to rise. AHDB said the figures point to improving productivity, with higher yields per cow driving record milk deliveries.

Looking ahead, further herd reductions appear likely. With milk prices easing and commodity markets under pressure, farmers are expected to remove older and underperforming animals while strong cull cow prices remain available.