Record number of people attend Holstein UK's Open Day

A record number of people descended on Berry Holme Farm in Cumbria for Holstein UK's Premier Herd Open Day, which took place on Thursday.

The event gave farmers and Holstein enthusiasts a chance to view the award winning Berryholme herd, crowned the winner of the Premier Herd Competition in 2019.

The Wright family have been farming at Berry Holme Farm since 1919 and registered their first Friesian in 1965.

David, who manages the farm, joined the team full time in the early 2000s and is now the fourth-generation to farm at Berryholme.

The 140-cow milking herd - plus followers - is nationally recognised for exceptional breeding, confirmation, production and their extremely high standard of health and welfare.

Currently averages are 10,850kg at 4.31% butterfat and 3.28% protein with a calving interval of 398 days.

They began classifying in 2001 and the herd now boasts 86% of their herd as VG/EX animals with 45 EX and 72 VG.

Having won the Premier Herd award in their Centenary year, the family welcomed guests for the Open Day near Kendal.

The highly anticipated Best of Berryholme Sale took place during the afternoon and received competition from across the UK and Ireland with bidders both ringside and online.

The sale was conducted by Harrison and Hetherington with lead auctioneer Glyn Lucas commenting: “It was fantastic to see a huge crowd of over 1,000 Holstein breeders and enthusiasts come together to celebrate the day with the Wright family

"Thirty-five animals had been carefully selected with all the most prolific breeding lines represented in an impressive catalogue.

"The trade topped at 27,000gns for a close to perfect yearling heifer from the Flo cow family, milking cows topped at 10,000gns for a young three-year-old cow.

"The sale averaged almost £6000 with 40% of the females selling for £5000 or more."

Sue Cope, CEO of Holstein UK, said the quality of the cows was 'outstanding': "It was a wonderful day of celebration for the Holstein breed.

"I would like to congratulate the Wright family who have really proven what the combination of great genetics and milk production can look like."