Record numbers of annual sheep and goat inventory completed online

Over half of all annual inventories received have been completed online in 2023, according to animal movement service EIDCymru.

This year, most sheep and goat keepers in Wales submitting their Sheep and Goat Annual Inventory did so online.

This has marked the first time when more keepers used the electronic data system rather than paper forms.

According to EIDCymru, this has enabled quicker collection of data and negating the need for an envelope and a stamp.

The Sheep and Goat Annual Inventory is a legal requirement and must be returned to avoid an increased risk of being selected for an inspection.

The form usually includes the number of sheep and goats of which the farmer is the registered keeper.

Farmers must also record the number of sheep and goats in their on-farm flock record to avoid a potential cross-compliance penalty.

Sheep and goat keepers have the option of completing the form online, however, keepers must have registered to EIDCymru prior to submitting the online inventory return.

EIDCymru lead, Gwion Aeron said the service was 'delighted' to hit this milestone.

“We are encouraging keepers to use the electronic services to keep the data as accurate and as current as possible.

“We hope the experience of submitting the Inventory has been a constructive one, building confidence to use more of EIDCymru online services."

The EIDCymru website provides the keeper with latest information regarding sheep, goat and deer movement which can be useful in verifying farm records.

Specifically, sheep keepers can accept sheep and ram movement from market purchases, report within-business sheep moves and link farm software to EIDCymru.