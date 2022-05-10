Record prices paid at 'epic' Massey Ferguson tractor sale

An 'epic' on-site sale of over 40 classic and vintage Massey Ferguson tractors and implements took place over the weekend at Skipton.

East Anglian auctioneer Cheffins hosted the sale, on behalf of well-known collector Alan Bancroft, on Saturday 7 May.

Tractors on offer ranged from a 1948 Ferguson TE-20 to a 1997 Massey Ferguson 6150 and saw a number of record prices paid at the sale.

Highlights from the sale include: £70,000 paid for a 1982 Massey Ferguson 1250; £28,000 for a 1995 Massey Ferguson 399; £27,800 for a 1996 Massey Ferguson 6120; £26,000 for a Massey Ferguson 390T and £25,500 for a 1986 Massey Ferguson 698T.

Oliver Godfrey, head of the machinery at Cheffins, said the Alan Bancroft sale was 'one of epic proportions' for Massey Ferguson collectors.

"Alan’s sale included a number of tractors bought through us in the past, which came together to create a stunning collection and exciting sale day.

"Collections of this calibre rarely come to the market and understandably pre-sale interest was huge, with the online catalogue alone seeing over 55,000 views.”

Implements were equally sought after, with highlights including £5,900 for a Massey Ferguson 39 cultivator, £4,300 for a Massey Ferguson 124 baler and £4,300 for a Massey Ferguson 100 tanker.

Mr Godfrey added: “Alan Bancroft turned his attentions to adding more tractors to his already stunning collection of Massey Ferguson tractors and implements following a dispersal sale hosted by Cheffins in 2017.

"He is a tenacious collector, scouring the length and breadth of the country sourcing only the finest examples manufactured by Massey Ferguson, and this translated into a number of record prices achieved at the sale.”