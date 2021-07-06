Record prices paid for classic tractors

A series of record prices were paid for over 90 classic and vintage tractors at auction as part of the Shrubbs Farm Collection in Essex.

Hosted by East Anglian-based auctioneer Cheffins the sale took place on 3 July at Sheering, near Bishops Stortford.

A record £210,112 was paid for a 1983 County 1474 ‘short nose’ which was bought by a UK-based collector, a result which makes this the second highest price paid for a vintage or classic tractor at auction to date.

This rare example had seen two owners from new, only 100 hours on the clock and had a pre-sale estimate of £60,000 - £70,000.

This was followed by £79,864 for a rare 1966 Northrop 5004/6, well above its £40,000 - £50,000 estimate; £49,312 for a 1965 Doe-130; £45,024 for a 1989 Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee; £34,840 for a 1975 Ford 7000 and £28,944 for a Roadless Ploughmaster 6/4.

Similarly, £28,944 was paid for a 1991 Ford 8830 Power Shift; £27,872 for a 1978 Massey Ferguson 1200; £26,800 for a 1977 Roadless 120 and £23,584 for a Roadless Ploughmaster 95.

Bidders came from all four corners of the UK as well as the continent and even interest from the US.

Oliver Godfrey, Director at Cheffins says: “With over 90 classic and vintage tractors going under the hammer and a host of excellent spares and implements meant the onsite auction team were in for a very busy day.

"The Liddell family had been collecting for over 35 years and had quietly put together one of the most genuine and original collections of Ford and Ford conversion tractors including Doe, County and Roadless in the country.

"With collectors and enthusiasts emerging from the darkness of various lockdowns and armed with fresh enthusiasm and cash, they were eager to feed their passion for all things classic and vintage.”